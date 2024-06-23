Vail’s Heavenly Mountain Resort sponsors Bread & Broth Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – “Small acts of service and kindness can cause a ripple effect in your life and the community,” said Stefan Watkins, Heavenly’s Manager of Base Operations, and a member of Heavenly’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment crew at Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal on June 10. Adding, “we are thankful to be a part of this amazing cause.”

Feeding the men, women, and children that come to St. Theresa’s Grace Hall for a filling, full-course dinner and ‘giveaway’ bags filled with nutritious food is a heartwarming experience. Knowing that in many cases that the heaping servings of roasted lemon garlic chicken, roasted red potatoes, broccoli with cheese, mandarin salad, and tempting desserts that the Adopt A Day crew members served at their sponsorship dinner might be the best meal that the evening dinner guests might experience for the week. Also, seeing the nutritious ‘take home’ food that will help feed folks later in the week is also very rewarding.

Left to Right: Tyle DeVol, Katie Alvord, Kristian Gooding, Stefan Watkins Provided

Thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise grant, members of Heavenly’s team are able to participate every other month at a Monday Meal and have the opportunity to help others and make a difference in their lives. On June 10th, Heavenly team members Katie Alvord, Tyler DeVol, and Kristian Gooding joined Stefan Watkins to donate their time to help ease hunger and also spread kindness to those not only in need of food but also a need to connect with others and know that they matter. The Heavenly crew did a great job and the Bread & Broth volunteers appreciated all of the help they provided.

In addition to having Heavenly AAD sponsor volunteers help with the Monday Meal, the $350 funds donated by Vail helps to cover the cost of the food, equipment, and utilities needed to fund the meal service. Bread & Broth is very appreciative of the role that Vail and Heavenly Mountain Resort plays in helping us ease hunger and “feed the stomachs and souls” of those in need.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .