Vail’s Kirkwood Mountain Resort helps serve Bread & Broth Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Bread & Broth talented cooks served up a great dinner at the Monday Meal on July 29 to the 96 dinner guests who came to St. Theresa Grace Hall between 4 and 5:30 p.m. to enjoy both another hot, full-course meal socializing with their fellow diners.

It’s always a surprise to the dinner guests as to the evening’s menu but once again they were not disappointed. Baked pork chops smothered in a mushroom/onion gravy, rice, broccoli with a cheese sauce, applesauce, and a green salad made up the evening’s food lineup. As the dinner guests were leaving, many of them stopped to thank the cooks and let them know that the “meal was outstanding.”

In addition to the B&B cooks, B&B setup/serving volunteers, and the B&B food coordination volunteers, the meal was made possible by the evening’s Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsor and their crew members, Kirkwood Mountain Resorts. Sponsoring one of their 6 annual Adopt A Days, Kirkwood once again sent an outstanding crew who arrived ready to help provide a meal that would be helping their fellow community members.

“Bread & Broth is such a wonderful event, and I feel fortunate to be able to help,” shared Sage McDermott. “Seeing all of the smiling faces at a gathering like this make me feel more connected to the community,” he added.

Sage, along with fellow AAD volunteer Cara Bourne, have volunteered at B&B’s Monday Meal, and these two were joined with first-time AAD volunteers Madalena Aime, Stephanie Gutierrez, and Melissa Lopez.

What was so great about this AAD crew was their willingness to help with every aspect of the meal’s set-up, serving, and take down/clean up. They manned the serving line, greeting the guests with big smiles and kind words, helped dry dishes, setup the dessert/drink table, bagged the ‘giveaway’ food, and most impressively, stayed until all of the dishes were dried and the dining area and kitchen were pretty much straightened up.

Bread & Broth appreciates great AAD sponsors, like Vail’s Kirkwood Mountain, and their AAD crew members who recognized the importance of giving back and helping others. Thank you to Vail’s EpicPromise Grant which funds the six Kirkwood Mountain Resort and six Heavenly Mountain Resort Adopt A Day of Nourishment sponsorships annually.

For information on volunteer and donation opportunities, please visit http://www.breadandbroth.org .