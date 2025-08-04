Vail’s Kirkwood Mountain Resort hosts B&B Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Since 2011, Vail’s EpicPromise grant has been funding monthly Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsorships to support Bread & Broth’s efforts to ease hunger for the vulnerable members of the Lake Tahoe South Shore community. An Adopt A Day sponsorship helps Bread & Broth (B&B) fund the costs associated with providing a hot, full-course meal. The meals, held every Monday at St. Theresa Grace Hall, provide dinners to all who come to enjoy a free meal.

Alternating months with Heavenly Mountain Resort, the month of July was Kirkwood Mountain Resort’s turn to sponsor a Monday Meal. On July 28th, the Kirkwood team consisted of Magdalena Aime, Cara Bourne, Dan Deemer, D.J. Zafra, and D.J.’s wife Kristina Zafra. This fun and friendly crew had a great time volunteering with all of the B&B serving and cooking volunteers making sure that everyone left the meal no longer hungry and carrying bags filled with a variety of nutritious food. As always, many of the dinner guests shouted out their thanks to the cooks and the serving line crew as they were leaving.

Left to right: Cara Bourne, Kristina Zafra, D.J. Zafra, Magdalena Aime, Dan Deemer. Provided

“I had such a great experience serving our community and connecting with the Bread & Broth volunteers,” shared D.J., Kirkwood’s Lead Bartender. “Bread & Broth’s Monday Meal is such a great program.”

Thanks to the AAD sponsors, generous donors, the El Dorado Food Bank, and local stores and businesses, Bread & Broth is able to serve a great meal and provide food to take home for meals later in the week. In these times of high food prices, the dinner guests are so grateful and often share that they would never be able to afford to pay for the restaurant quality dinners offered by B&B and would often not be able to purchase the fresh fruit and vegetables and dairy products provided in the food giveaway bags.

According to Magdalena, “Bread & Broth is such a wholesome program. Thanks to all the volunteers and sponsors that make this magic happen!” B&B extends their gratitude to the Vail Resorts EpicPromise grant program and all of the wonderful Heavenly and Kirkwood team members who give of their time and effort to join B&B in making these healthy meals available to those in need.

For information regarding donations, volunteering, or B&B’s food programs, please visit our website http://www.breadandbroth.org .