Vail’s Kirkwood Mountain Resort sponsors Monday Meal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Thanks to Vail’s EpicPromise Grant, both Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort host a Bread & Broth Monday Meal every alternating month throughout the year. In addition to the grant covering the $350 Adopt A Day of Nourishment (AAD) sponsorship donation, EpicPromise funds also support B&B’s ‘Green Goal’ program which purchases milk, eggs, butter and fresh fruits and vegetables for distribution to the Monday Meal dinner guests for meals later in the week.

“It feels good to help out,” commented Allyson Charles, as she joined the Kirkwood Mountain Resort AAD sponsorship crew on Monday March 10. “The meal service was super organized, and all of the dinner guests seemed very grateful.” The AAD Kirkwood team members were actively involved in both packing the “giveaway” food bags and manning the serving line. The hot and healthy dinner, consisting of BBQ chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli with cheese, and creamy coleslaw was a hit, and the dinner guests were also very grateful for the bags of food that they took home to help supplement meals later in the week.

Joining Allyson Charles were her fellow Kirkwood team members Cara Bourne (Kirkwood’s Adopt A Day program liaison with B&B), Will Cain, Daniel Deemer, and Jonathan Gaeta. Cara, Will, and Daniel are frequent AAD volunteers and a big help with all of their volunteering expertise. It was Jonathan’s first experience volunteering as an AAD crew member and exclaimed that it was “overall a great experience.”

In addition, the Vail EpicPromise Grant also funds the B&B 4 Kids weekend food program which provides kid-friendly food to children from the ages of 18 months to 18 years of age. The weekend bags are provided to eligible children attending LTUSD schools and daycare centers serving low-income families.

Bread & Broth is very fortunate to be a recipient of the Vail EpicPromise Grant funds and the support of the local Vail team members who give of their time and effort to

help those in our community who are struggling in these difficult economic times.