Valentine’s Day suggestions from the Tahoe Tribune
Are you stumped about what to do or where to go in Tahoe this year for Valentine’s Day?
Well look no further than the current Best of Tahoe finishers. As voted on by our readers, here are the top vote getters in various Valentine’s Day-related categories. They are sure to help make this year’s the most memorable day yet.
For those looking to do the flower thing right: Best Florist.
· Thran’s Flower Shop
For those lovebirds looking to spend the whole day relaxing: Best Day Spa.
· The Lemon Drop: Skincare Studio
If you need sprucing up for that dinner date: Best Hair Salon/Stylist.
· RAH Hair Studio
…Or: Best Nail Salon/Technician.
· Dazzle Nails
If you’re thinking about the pre-game: Best Cocktails.
· Tahoe Cocktail Corner
For those looking to turn up the romance dial: Most Romantic Restaurant.
· Café Fiore
For those who forget to make dinner reservations and need to pull an audible: Best Breakfast.
· The Getaway Café
For the scrambler who still can’t find a table anywhere: Best Pizza.
· Lake Tahoe Pizza Company
For those that can’t find a babysitter: Best Family Entertainment.
· Flatstick Pub
For those looking for a night cap: Best Wine Selection.
· The Idle Hour
For our complete list of the current Best of Tahoe winners, visit us here.
Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at the Tahoe Tribune.
