Valhalla concert will raise funds for Boathouse Theatre lighting improvements

Valhalla is raising money to replace 30-plus year old lights in the Boathouse Theatre.

Provided/Valhalla

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valhalla Tahoe is asking for the community’s help funding the remaining $10,000 needed to complete the Boathouse lighting improvement project at Valhalla.

Five dollars from each ticket purchased to the Aug. 31 concert with the band FulaMuse will go toward replacing the 30-plus year old theater lights with new LED lights.

“Replacing the lights has been a fundraising focus for the past six years due to the age of the equipment and safety concerns,” Michelle Morton, executive director of Valhalla Tahoe, said. “We have to monitor the current lights closely to ensure they don’t get too hot due to the historic nature of the wood boathouse, so having LED lights that stay cool will make a huge difference. Our staff will no longer have to climb 30-foot ladders to adjust the lights and change colored gels either since the new lights will have digital color changing ability that will elevate the audience’s experience at shows.”

With grants from the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe, Valhalla Tahoe hired the Shellack Collaborative this summer to create technical drawings and a list of fixtures for the new lighting system. With the complete scope of work laid out, Valhalla Tahoe can begin purchasing the new lights and taking bids for the electrical upgrades and installation.

Wednesday night’s concert will be a special show with two bands, MaMuse and the Fula Brothers, coming together to raise funds for the theatre.Featuring Sarah Nutting & Karisha Longaker of MaMuse, and Mamadou Sidibe & Walter Strauss of Fula Brothers, FulaMuse is a double dose of heart poured over rhythms to uplift the body and soul. MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart. Fula Brothers create an ecstatic groove-based dialogue which the heart cannot resist. Songbird singers, West African hunters harp, fingerstyle guitar, drums, vocals, bass, ukulele are all part of this special night of music.

Valhalla Tahoe’s expanded parking lot will open at 5:30 p.m. All ticket holders will be able to park inside the gate with 72 parking spaces available. Ticket holders can picnic on the lawn before the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 at https://valhallatahoe.showare.com/ .