Valhalla Holiday Faire brings festive fun to Lake Tahoe South Shore

With Thanksgiving approaching, it's time to get in the holiday spirit. Fortunately we've got just what you need to start feeling holly and jolly.

The 23rd annual Valhalla Holiday Faire returns to South Shore this weekend. Featuring 30 local and regional arts and crafts vendors, refreshments, festive decorations, a raffle and a chance to get photos with Santa, the faire has just about everything you need to get in the holiday spirit.

New this year, the faire will include two live performances in the Boathouse Theatre.

"We'll offer a ticketed evening concert, Winterfest, on Saturday featuring the highly acclaimed Oakland Jazz Choir that will feature a fun selection of holiday and popular music and a free afternoon performance of the Lake Tahoe Children's Choir to wrap up the weekend on Sunday," states the event description by Valhalla.

The faire offers something for the whole family.

The event gets underway Friday at the Tallac Historic Site from 5-8 p.m., and continues Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The historic site is located 2 miles past the intersection of U.S. 50 and Emerald Bay Road just past Camp Richardson.

Turn on the street with the "Valhalla" sign (on the lakeside of Emerald Bay Road). Due to the limited parking spaces, Valhalla encourages carpooling, bike riding and walking. Parking is allowed in designated spaces only.

Additional parking can be found along California Route 89. Free shuttle transportation will be available from the main Valhalla entrance during the Faire.

"Bring the family, get some shopping done early and enjoy the start of winter and the holiday season at Valhalla."