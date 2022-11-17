Valhalla Holiday Faire returns to Grand Hall

The Valhalla Holiday Faire will feature over 30 craft vendors for patrons to shop at while enjoying the holiday cheer.

Provided/Michelle Morton

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 26th Annual Valhalla Holiday Faire is coming back to the Grand Hall from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 18-20. This free three-day holiday celebration will feature an craft fair, holiday music, and even a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The fair will be held at 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“The biggest part of the event is there are more than 30 craft vendors there who all have unique handmade gifts that people can shop for while they enjoy the other entertainment and decor in the building,” said Valhalla’s Executive Director Michelle Morton.

The holiday fair is one of the most intensive events that the hall puts on, and will see more than 3,000 people walk though over the course of the three days.

“It’s quite an impressive feat and it’s quite a big job,” said Morton. “So we have a dedicated group of volunteers and staff members who will be helping us make this happen.”

This year, the fair is paired with the production of the Lake Tahoe themed play “Guilty Christmas” written by David Hamilton and Mark Williams.

Live music will also be playing throughout the event, with Robin Orr on Friday, Nov. 18 and the LTUSD Choir on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20.

Provided/Michelle Morton

“We thought it was a great way to kick off the holiday spirit and tradition by having these two events together,” said Morton. “We definitely need as much help as we can get, so we’re extremely thankful to the volunteers who come and run the concession stand and run the box office in the bar.”

This year, along with the craft fair, there will be live performances from Robin Orr with Snowbound Music, and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir. In addition, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for free pictures in front of the festive Christmas tree from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, vendors will come from near and far, with the fair seeing many from the Tahoe area along with some ranging from Gardnerville to Placerville. New vendors include Big Pine Pendants, which is a pine cone jewelry booth and Tahoe Jerky. Grant Marie Winery will be in attendance selling boutique wines as well.

“We have everything from knitted items to ornaments to fine art,” said Morton. “We have a small art gallery on site that features about ten different artists, and that will be open as well.”

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance and ready to take photos with the whole family.

Provided/Michelle Morton

Morton is excited to welcome guests to the property for another great year of festivities.

“It truly is a Tahoe tradition and one that puts smiles on people’s faces, and that’s the reason why we do it,” said Morton. “I think for me, the reward for all of the hard work since it’s such an intensive event, is having the vendors be so excited to be a part of the fair and to see the kids see Santa… It’s such a beautiful thing to witness, these memories being made for the kids.”

To learn more, visit valhallatahoe.com/holiday-faire .

For tickets to the Guilty Christmas play visit valhallatahoe.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=147 .