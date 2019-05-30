Valhalla Renaissance Faire kicks off first of 2 weekends in South Lake Tahoe

The Valhalla Renaissance Faire celebrates its 25th year beginning Saturday, June 2.

Provided / Renaissance Productions

If you go ... What: Valhalla Renaissance Faire When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, June 1 & 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, June 2 Where: Camp Richardson (1900 Jameson Beach Road , South Lake Tahoe, Calif.) Tickets: Cost varies Info: www.valhallafaire.com/

Hear ye, hear ye: thee yearly Valhalla Renaissance Faire doth return to Tahoe on thee first weekend of June.

Yes, it’s back for a 26th year June 1-2. Set in the historic Camp Richardson area, the Valhalla Renaissance Faire take visitors back to Elizabethan England, complete with music, dancing, jesters, hundreds of costumed actors, Shakespearean vignettes, expertly staged battles, storytelling for children and adults, archery tournaments and more, according to the event’s website.

“Rub elbows with nobility, pirates, barbarians and beautiful ladies.”

The family friendly event features more than 100 merchants selling arts and crafts, including replicates of historic weapons, ceramics, leather goods and more.

The Renaissance Faire has been coming to Tahoe’s South Shore each year for the better part of three decades, and its popularity seems to grow each year. This fact puts parking at a premium.

The faire is providing two free parking options with shuttle access to the event: South Tahoe High School (1735 Lake Tahoe Blvd.) and the snow park site located about 2 miles north of the faire off Emerald Bay Road.

A limited amount of paid parking will be available in Camp Richardson (between the Camp Richardson General Store and the Lodge) and free handicap parking is available across from the faire site while space remains available.

Unlike in past years, there is no parking at the shopping center at the Y.

Tickets are available online at bit.ly/TahoeRenaissance2019. Costs for single day tickets range from $8-$15 (plus a fee) depending on age. The faire currently is running a special family pack that includes two adult tickets and two children tickets for $36.

The faire is taking place one weekend only this year, so don’t miss your chance.

Learn more about the event at http://www.valhallafaire.com.