Valhalla Renaissance Faire returns for second weekend

Go back in time with a celebration of the 16th century at the 25th annual Valhalla Renaissance Faire, which concludes its two weekends of merrymaking at Camp Richardson this Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10.

"Return to the Renaissance — Return to the Magic! Be a part of history and come in costume, or come as you are and immerse yourself in games, theater and splendid Renaissance marketplace," states the Valhalla Renaissance Faire website.

The event features 800 actors, pageantry, food and drink, fine artisans, games, arts and crafts, shows on multiple stages, and music and dance — all in the spirit of the 1500s.

"Drawing more than 8,000 visitors, the Valhalla Renaissance Faire is a unique entertainment experience and an extraordinary outing for children. This unique festival includes full armored combat between knights, a Celtic Music Concert along with culinary delicacies, craft demonstrations, ancient music, dance and comedy.

"Patrons will participate in archery, javelin throws, and fencing. Activities for the children will include dancing, games, crafts, puppet shows and storytelling," continues the website.

Pirates and barbarian hordes invade the festival's second weekend, and there will be scavenger hunts, costume contests and a Talk Like a Pirate competition.

Recommended Stories For You

Valhalla Renaissance Faire is open to guests of all ages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Children under 6 years enter for free, children ages 6-12 enter for $8, children ages 13-17 and seniors and military enter for $12, and adults enter for $16.

Learn more online at http://www.valhallafaire.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action