Valhalla Tahoe names new Executive Director

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Valhalla Tahoe, the historic estate on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore, is in the planning stages for the venue’s centennial year in 2024 with a new executive director at the helm. Meg Peart was named to the role last month by the nonprofit’s board of directors. Peart, formerly the human resources and grants manager at the Tahoe Resource Conservation District, is well acquainted with the organization. With an extensive background in the community performing arts scene, Peart also directed and produced the summer play “Men on Boats,” at Valhalla’s Boathouse Theatre. (https://valhallatahoe.com/ )

“I’ve always been involved in the performing arts,” Peart said. “When this job became available, I knew I wanted to bring my passion and creativity to this amazing place. I look forward to sustaining what has been built here with theater and cultural eventsand finding new ways to grow and reach more of our community.”

In partnership with the United States Forest Service, Valhalla Tahoe operates under a special use permit to host cultural and private events to raise funds to complete large restoration projects at the Heller Estate. The estate includes the Valhalla Grand Hall and Boathouse Theatre, which are unique cultural resources in the Tahoe basin. Restoration projects completed in 2023 included a six-year successful fund-raising campaign to replace the Boathouse Theatre’s 50-year-old lighting system with new LED lights.

“With her local knowledge, connections, and expertise in grant management Meg will help lead Valhalla Tahoe into its next century,” said David Kurtzman, chair of the Valhalla Tahoe Board of Directors.

Peart said she plans to bring her grant management background to help the organization increase sources of income for more restoration projects.

“That will be a focus this winter as activities on site end,” Peart said. “My experience overseeing the grant process and knowing how to target grants to go after will come into play. We will also be focusing on themes and events to celebrate the amazing history of Valhalla — 100th is a big birthday.”

Peart said fundraising will be a top goal for 2024 and more information on the 100th celebration for Valhalla Tahoe will be coming early next year.

Upcoming events in November include the Holiday Faire in the Grand Hall Nov. 17-19, and a one-night only performance by the Oakland Jazz Choir in the Boathouse Nov. 18. In addition to cultural activities and theater, Valhalla is a popular venue for weddings and private events, including meetings and fundraisers.