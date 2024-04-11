Valhalla Tahoe organizes Spring Cleanup Day, after party
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Valhalla Tahoe, an organization dedicated to preserving and promoting cultural and historical heritage, is excited to announce its Spring Cleanup Day scheduled for April 14, 2024. This event aims to gather the community for a collective effort to maintain the beauty of the Valhalla grounds in preparation for the upcoming season of festivities.
The Spring Cleanup Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. at the Valhalla property located at 1 Valhalla Drive, South Lake Tahoe. Participants are encouraged to bring rakes, and gloves, as they join friends and family in this collective effort.
Following the cleanup, the festivities will continue with an After Party at South Lake Brewing Company from 1:30-4 p.m. This event will feature a special collaboration beer release in commemoration of Valhalla’s 100 years, crafted in partnership with South Lake Brewing Company. Attendees can enjoy live music performed by Josh Sweigert, participate in raffles, and enjoy discounted beer.
Moreover, Valhalla Tahoe has chosen this occasion to unveil the much-anticipated lineup for its 2024 Festival, promising an exciting year ahead for arts and culture in our community.
“We are thrilled to host the Spring Cleanup Day and After Party as an opportunity for the community to come together, make a tangible impact and celebrate our shared heritage,” said Meg Peart, Executive Director of Valhalla Tahoe. “With the support of our partners and volunteers, we look forward to kicking off our 100 year anniversary with a day filled with meaningful contributions and joyous festivities.”
For more information about Valhalla Tahoe and the Spring Cleanup Day, please email Info@valhallatahoe.com.
