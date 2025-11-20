Valhalla Tahoe to host its enchanting 29th annual Holiday Faire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Get ready for one of South Lake Tahoe’s most anticipated holiday traditions, Valhalla Holiday Faire. Taking place from November 21-23, the Valhalla Estate is hosting a magical, three-day holiday event, featuring a craft fair with new and returning local craft vendors, Borges Sleigh and Carriage Rides, live music and an opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

“It’s a really fun three days for the community,” said Executive Director of Valhalla Tahoe, Meg Peart.

Valhalla Holiday Faire event schedule is packed with fun activities for all ages Provided/Valhalla Tahoe

With this year being the 29th year for the event, the turnout is sure to be a big one. “On average, we have about 1000 people that come throughout the day. This year,” said Peart, “I wanted to add extra activities so families have something to do once they get out there and have already checked out all the vendors. We want people to feel like they can hang out, relax and enjoy the holidays with us.”

Activities consist of face painting, ornament making and, “We’re also going to be showing holiday movies in the boathouse theater,” added Peart. “They’ll be playing all the time so people can pop in and out.”

Dwight Borges with Borges Sleigh and Carriage Rides will add to the whimsy, offering free carriage rides from Valhalla Estate to the Tallac Historic Site and back.

The decorations are sure to dazzle this year, with the help of a stunning, 22-foot Christmas tree. “It’s a really magical space to be at during the holidays.”

Valhalla Holiday Faire to host a number of amazing craft vendors Provided/Valhalla Tahoe

Something to keep in mind while planning to attend is demand for parking. Once the Valhalla Tahoe parking lots are full, people will need to park on Emerald Bay Rd and take a short walk to the venue.

Valhalla Tahoe invites everyone to come and enjoy their mystical event taking place from 4-8 p.m. on November 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 22nd, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 23rd. For more information about the Valhalla Holiday Faire, visit valhallatahoe.com .