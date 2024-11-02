Van Sickle Bi-State Park closes to cars for winter
Tahoe Pines Parking Also Closing; Properties Remain Open All Year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—The Van Sickle Bi-State Park gate closes to vehicles for the winter season today, announced the California Tahoe Conservancy. Visitor facilities are also closing, but park grounds remain open all winter to the public.
The Conservancy and Nevada State Parks co-manage the 725-acre Van Sickle Bi-State Park. The park provides day-use opportunities for hiking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. For visitor safety, sledding is not allowed.
The winter seasonal closure includes park roads and parking lots to vehicular access, restrooms, drinking fountains, and trash collection. During winter, please practice Leave No Trace, packing out all trash, and park legally outside the park without blocking the gate.
Winter visitors may access the park via the main park entrance at the intersection of Heavenly Village Way and Montreal Road in South Lake Tahoe.
The Conservancy is also closing the parking area at the Tahoe Pines property, located along the Upper Truckee River in Meyers. The grounds also remain open for public use all winter.
Visit the Conservancy’s website for more information about Van Sickle Bi-State Park.
