Van Sickle Bi-State Park closes to vehicles for winter November 1

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif./STATELINE, Nev.―Gates and facilities close for the winter season at Van Sickle Bi-State Park on November 1, 2025, announced the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Parks. Park grounds remain open all winter to the public.

The Conservancy and Nevada State Parks co-manage the 725-acre park. The public may continue to enjoy the park’s day-use opportunities for hiking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. For visitor safety, sledding is not allowed on roads or trails within the park.

Included in the winter seasonal closure are all park roads and parking lots to vehicular access, as well as restrooms and drinking fountains. No trash collection occurs during winter, and visitors are asked to practice Leave No Trace principles by packing out all trash.

Winter visitors may access the park via the main park entrance at the intersection of Heavenly Village Way and Montreal Road in South Lake Tahoe. Visitors arriving by car must park legally outside the park without blocking the entrance gate.