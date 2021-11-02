Van Sickle Bi-State Park facilities close for season, but grounds remain open

Van Sickle Bi-State Park is open year-round to pedestrians.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park has closed for the season but although the gate, roads and facilities are closed grounds remain open to year-round pedestrian access, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced Monday.

The 725-acre park that is in both California and Nevada, provides day-use opportunities for hiking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. For visitor safety, sledding is not allowed.

The park’s gates, roads, parking lots, and restrooms have closed for the winter. Drinking fountains are turned off. When accessing the park in the winter, guests must park legally, without blocking gates. Trash collection is also suspended until spring. The Conservancy reminds visitors to pack out all trash.

Winter visitors can access the park on foot, bike, skis, or snowshoes via its main entrance at the intersection of Heavenly Village Way and Montreal Road in South Lake Tahoe.

The Conservancy has also closed the parking lot gates to its Tahoe Pines property in Meyers. The grounds remain open to foot traffic. Sledding is also not allowed at Tahoe Pines.

Visit the Conservancy’s website for more information about Van Sickle Bi-State Park.