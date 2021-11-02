Van Sickle Bi-State Park facilities close for season, but grounds remain open
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Van Sickle Bi-State Park has closed for the season but although the gate, roads and facilities are closed grounds remain open to year-round pedestrian access, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced Monday.
The 725-acre park that is in both California and Nevada, provides day-use opportunities for hiking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. For visitor safety, sledding is not allowed.
The park’s gates, roads, parking lots, and restrooms have closed for the winter. Drinking fountains are turned off. When accessing the park in the winter, guests must park legally, without blocking gates. Trash collection is also suspended until spring. The Conservancy reminds visitors to pack out all trash.
Winter visitors can access the park on foot, bike, skis, or snowshoes via its main entrance at the intersection of Heavenly Village Way and Montreal Road in South Lake Tahoe.
The Conservancy has also closed the parking lot gates to its Tahoe Pines property in Meyers. The grounds remain open to foot traffic. Sledding is also not allowed at Tahoe Pines.
Visit the Conservancy’s website for more information about Van Sickle Bi-State Park.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User