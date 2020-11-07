Van Sickle Bi-State Park facilities close for season

Van Sickle Bi-State Park is open year-round to pedestrians.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The gates, roads, parking lots and facilities at Van Sickle Bi-State Park are closed for winter but the grounds are open year-round to pedestrians, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced on Friday.

The 725-acre park provides day-use opportunities for hiking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, but sledding is not allowed.

When accessing the park in the winter, guests must park legally, without blocking gates. Trash collection is also suspended until spring and the Conservancy is reminding all visitors to pack out all trash.

Winter visitors can access the park on foot, bike, skis or snowshoes via its main entrance at the intersection of Heavenly Village Way and Montreal Road in South Lake Tahoe.

For more information about Van Sickle Bi-State Park, visit here.