Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Lake Tahoe to open May 15

Van Sickle Bi-State Park is open year-round to pedestrians.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Gates and facilities at Van Sickle Bi-State Park will open for the season on May 15, the California Tahoe Conservancy announced Thursday. The park’s roads, parking lots, restrooms, and drinking fountains will all become available for visitors, and trash collection will resume.

The Conservancy co-manages the 725-acre Van Sickle Bi-State Park with Nevada State Parks. The park offers hiking trails, picnic areas, and the historic Van Sickle ranch barn and cabins.

In addition, starting on June 1, the Conservancy will open the parking lot at its Tahoe Pines property in Meyers. Tahoe Pines features a fully accessible trail from the parking area to the Upper Truckee River, as well as picnic tables and bicycle parking.

Visit the Conservancy’s website for more information about Van Sickle Bi-State Park.