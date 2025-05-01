Van Sickle Bi-State Park reopens to vehicles May 1, 2025
STATELINE, Nev. ― Gates and facilities at Van Sickle Bi-State Park reopen for the season, Thursday, May 1, 2025, announced the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Parks. Park roads, parking areas, restrooms, and drinking fountains will all become available for visitors.
The Conservancy and Nevada State Parks co-manage the 725-acre Van Sickle Bi-State Park, which offers hiking trails, picnic areas, and the historic Van Sickle ranch barn and cabins.
