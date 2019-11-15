Vandalized trees will likely die; Police still seeking suspect, reward offered

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Police Department is still looking for the vandal who scarred, and probably killed, nine trees near Regan Beach and now a reward has been offered by a local resident.

According to the city, staff members have gone to every house in the neighborhood and followed up on all the leads they’ve received but they still have no suspects.

Local contractor and owner of Lake Tahoe Ski Bum Family, Kenny Curtzwiler, is offering a $1,000 reward for whoever helps find the suspect.

Members of the community have reached out to Curtzwiler about donating more money.

“I really, honestly believe in this town and the goodness of the community,” Curtzwiler said.

Chris Fiore, communications manager for the city, said they are “concerned about the ability of the trees to survive.”

“We’re going to try to get through the winter but it doesn’t look good,” Fiore said.

“The girdling of trees disrupts their delicate cambium layer,” said James Steed, parks maintenance manager for the city, in an email. “This results in an inability of the tree to transport nutrients from its productive systems to its dependent systems. The result is fatal. Think of it as disrupting it’s circulatory system.”

Fiore did say the vandal caused more than $25,000 worth of damage.

Curtzwiler said if they can’t find the vandal, he will donate the $1,000 award and any other donation money to the city to buy new trees.

“Even though it’s a tragedy, I think it will bring the community together,” Curtzwiler said.

Anybody with information about the crime should call the police department at 530-542-6100.