Vandals destroy CoWork Tahoe sculpture

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is still looking for leads on who destroyed the sculpture in front of CoWork Tahoe on Sunday, July 25.

Three sculptures by Malcolm Tibbetts face Harrison Ave., the middle of which was destroyed Sunday evening.

SLTPD posted a video on their Facebook that showed two people climbing and hanging off of the sculpture, but officials said they have no other information at this time.

Tibbetts collected the pieces of the sculpture but said it could not be fixed.

CoWork co-owner David Orr was saddened by the destruction and said they will begin fundraising to get a new sculpture to replace the broken one.