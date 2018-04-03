Variety is the spice of real estate life

One of the best things about the real estate industry at Lake Tahoe is the wide variety of properties from which buyers have to choose.

Unlike many communities scattered across the country that are characterized by cookie-cutter homes on similar tract lots, Incline Village and Crystal Bay offer an enormous number of different architectural styles, floor plans, types of locations and amenities. As the only master-planned community at Lake Tahoe we are fortunate to have a village that retains a mountain flavor that is highly sought after by both primary and vacation homeowners.

It can be challenging for newcomers to our community to learn the various subdivisions and avoid getting confused by a street system that is carved into the mountainside and is not the typical grid found elsewhere. However, this is an important characteristic that keeps traffic to a minimum in most neighborhoods and prevents high-speed shortcuts across town.

As buyers and their agents wind their way through the streets on the Nevada side of North Lake Tahoe they will encounter everything from modest cabins to luxury lakeview homes.

The vast majority of properties in our community were built between the mid-1960s and the late 1990s. At the present time there is very little undeveloped land available for purchase. As a result, buyers who cannot find exactly what they are seeking will very often purchase a property in a suitable location and either undertake extensive remodeling or tear down and rebuild something completely different.

There has been a tremendous surge in remodeling and construction activity the last few years and it shows no sign of letting up anytime soon.

Fortunately, we have some excellent architects living and working on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, many of whom have practiced their craft here for decades. The experience and knowledge of these local architects makes them a great asset for anyone considering a significant remodeling or construction project.

Understanding the nuances of not only the climate at Lake Tahoe but the specific rules and regulations of county governments and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency makes it easier for them to create a successful project than for someone who is trained in the same field but works outside of the basin.

In our community you will find everything from 400+ square-foot one-bedroom condos in high density complexes all the way up to lavish lakefront estates situated on several acres of prime real estate. There are single-family homes of every shape and size, not to mention driveways that range from short and level to an intermediate ski slope.

Whether a buyer is seeking a condominium of any size, a cozy cabin in the woods, an artsy geodesic dome, a log style home or a more traditional airy mountain residence with open beam cathedral ceilings, there is no shortage of variety in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

With the current low inventory buyers may not find exactly the type of property they are searching for, but with a little bit of patience and a good agent to guide them, in time their dreams will be fulfilled.

Sabrina Belleci and Don Kanare are the owners of RE/MAX North Lake. Read their blog and find weekly stats on their website at http://www.InsideIncline.com.