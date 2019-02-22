Vagina Monologues take place at MontBleu Lake Tahoe Friday and Saturday

Cost: $25 (students get in for $20)

When: Feb. 22 & 23, doors open at 7:15 p.m., show starts at 8

The Vagina Monologues returns for its 17th year in South Lake Tahoe with a goal of raising $15,000.

Proceeds from the event, which takes place Friday and Saturday at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa, go toward scholarships for female identified students at Lake Tahoe Community College, according to a press release.

The cast is made up of community members, including students, mothers, daughters and sisters. Some are new to the stage while others are seasoned performers.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m., with a silent auction, raffle and drinks. The show runs from 8-10 p.m.

V-Day, according to the press release, is a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls. Productions like this and other V-day benefit events take place around the world.

The award-winning play, "The Vagina Monologues," is based on V-Day founder/playwright Eve Ensler's interviews with more than 200 women.

To learn more about V-Day SLT, visit http://www.facebook.com/vdaytahoe or e-mail us at vdaytahoe@gmail.com. To learn more about VDay and global campaigns visit http://www.vday.org.