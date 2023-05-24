Vegas Golden Knights owner buys Bently Distillery

The Bently Distillery on Tuesday morning, May 23..

Provided/R-C

The owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and a California winery purchased the Bently Distillery in Minden, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

“Foley Family Wines, the Sonoma Valley-based family-owned wine company, is expanding into the spirits business with the operation of a distillery,” according to a release.

The purchase includes an American Whiskey and white spirits distillery, housed in a 100-year-old creamery, and an American Single Malt Whiskey distillery housed in a 100-year-old flour mill. Both buildings sit on the National Register of Historic Places. The flour mill includes multiple tasting areas and will serve as a guest experience center.

Also included in the transaction is the existing inventory of bourbon, single malt whiskey and rye.

“The Bently family, former owners of the distillery, restored these historic Minden sites to LEED Certification,” said Courtney Foley, Second Generation Vintner. “Their legacy is in perfect alignment with our family’s commitment to community and sustainability across our vineyards and winery properties.”

The winery will produce spirits at the facility from locally sourced grains; the spirits will be available through national wholesale markets and direct to consumer channels, including the Minden tasting room. It will begin operating the Minden facility immediately and will manage the sales and marketing efforts.

“Foley Family Wines has been expanding our luxury portfolio of wines since 1996, and we are eager to launch a full range of high-end spirits,” said President Shawn Schiffer. “As the demand for spirits continues to grow and the consumer profile evolves, this is a strategic step for us. We look forward to integrating spirits brands into our national distribution network and to continuing the important vision of the Bently family.”

Founder Bill Foley, the founder of Foley Family Wines, holds a growing portfolio of hospitality and entertainment businesses in California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Nevada. Foley’s holdings in Nevada include the Vegas Golden Knights NHL franchise, the Henderson Silver Knights American Hockey League team, the Vegas Knight Hawks indoor football team, City National Arena, Lifeguard Arena, The Dollar Loan Center, and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished in Nevada,” Foley said, “and I’m looking forward to introducing our spirits to the marketplace.”