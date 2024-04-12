Vehicle catches on fire inside garage
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District engines responded to a vehicle fire on Winding Way on Friday, April 12, according to a NLTFPD Facebook post.
Around 1:13 p.m. on Friday, NLTFPD officers, along with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and NV Energy, responded to a call about a vehicle on fire in the garage of a residence on Winding Way.
“The resident was safely evacuated, and the cause of the fire is under investigation,” the post stated.
