Vehicle collides with man tending chains in major injury accident near South Tahoe

TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. – A man is in the hospital with major injuries after a vehicle slid into him while he was tending tire chains Friday morning on U.S. Highway 50, east of Twin Bridges.

Around 10 a.m., the 54-year-old man was kneeling at the left rear wheel of a Nissan Rogue, which he had parked on the shoulder when an 18-year-old driver of Subaru Impreza lost control and slid into the man.

The incident also sent a 10-year-old passenger and 39-year-old passenger of the Nissan to Barton Hospital with minor injuries. Two other minors were also in the Nissan, but were not injured.

The collision reports a sweeping curve at the scene of the collision. It also says it was snowing at the time and there was snow of the road.

Chain controls were in affect, lowering the speed limit to 25 mph. The driver of the Subaru was driving at a stated speed of 45-55 mph when approaching the Nissan.

As a result the, the Subaru collided with the kneeling man and the rear of the Nissan. The man was thrown into the air and landed on his back on the road.

The Subaru had two passengers, an 18-year-old and 17-year-old.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor in the collision and all parties remained on scene.