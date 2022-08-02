Vehicle crashes into business in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon in Incline Village.
According to a Facebook comment, the car rolled from the Christmas Tree Village parking lot, which is located uphill from the dispensary.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.
NuLeaf could not be reached but according to their website, they will be closed until further notice.
North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the collision and said the owner of the vehicle was transported and the one occupant of the building was unharmed.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.