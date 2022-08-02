Vehicle crashes into business in Incline Village

A car crashed into NuLeaf on Tuesday.

Provided/NLTFPD

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A vehicle crashed into NuLeaf Lake Tahoe on Tuesday afternoon in Incline Village.

According to a Facebook comment, the car rolled from the Christmas Tree Village parking lot, which is located uphill from the dispensary.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

NuLeaf could not be reached but according to their website, they will be closed until further notice.

North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the collision and said the owner of the vehicle was transported and the one occupant of the building was unharmed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Provided/NLTFPD