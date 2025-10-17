Vehicle fire contained at Crystal Bay Club parking garage
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — On Friday, October 17, 2025, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) responded to a reported vehicle fire on the second story of the Crystal Bay Club parking garage located in Crystal Bay, Nevada.
Upon arrival, fire crews observed a single vehicle with active fire involvement. Firefighters quickly initiated an offensive attack, containing the fire to the vehicle of origin and preventing damage to adjacent vehicles and the structure.
There are no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
At this time, the Crystal Bay Club parking garage is closed for all use.
The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District extends its appreciation to mutual aid partners for their assistance, including North Tahoe Fire, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.