Vehicle fire contained at Crystal Bay Club parking garage

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — On Friday, October 17, 2025, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District (NLTFPD) responded to a reported vehicle fire on the second story of the Crystal Bay Club parking garage located in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed a single vehicle with active fire involvement. Firefighters quickly initiated an offensive attack, containing the fire to the vehicle of origin and preventing damage to adjacent vehicles and the structure.

There are no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At this time, the Crystal Bay Club parking garage is closed for all use.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District extends its appreciation to mutual aid partners for their assistance, including North Tahoe Fire, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police.