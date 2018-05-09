Vehicle erupts in flames; South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes blaze

A group of friends were heading to a hotel Monday evening after playing golf when they noticed their van started smoking.

The driver pulled the Toyota Sienna into the parking lot at Cardinaleway Toyota in South Lake Tahoe, where employees reported seeing flames shooting out from the vehicle, according to Jim Drennan, the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue battalion chief who was on duty.

Two employees rushed out with fire extinguishers but the hood of the vehicle was too hot. A call was made to SLTFR right around 5:57 p.m. Monday. By the time firefighters arrived on scene there was a full vehicle fire in progress.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes of arriving on scene, according to Drennan. No injuries were reported.

Jeffrey Spencer, a Christmas Valley resident, was at nearby South Tahoe High School at the time of the fire. He spoke to the driver, a Torrance, California resident. According to Spencer, the driver lost everything in the vehicle, including golf clubs and fishing gear.