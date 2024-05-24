Vehicle strikes Lake Tahoe Unified School District bus
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Friday, May 24, a Lake Tahoe Unified School Bus was struck by a vehicle which ran a stop sign.
“We regret to inform you that there was a school bus accident this morning. A vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with one of our buses,” a LTUSD Facebook post stated. “Our dedicated team is actively coordinating with the local fire department, police department, and the Highway Patrol to ensure everyone’s safety.”
The collision occurred at the intersection of Sacramento and Merced Aves. People are directed to avoid the area if possible.
According to LTUSD, one person was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. All families have been notified about the incident.
“Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation during this challenging time. Let’s come together as a community to support one another and promote safe driving practices,” said a LTUSD spokesperson.
The Tribune will provide updates as more information becomes available.
