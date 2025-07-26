Venture out, radiate confidence

Life in Tahoe brings endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. While time spent in nature benefits our well-being, consistent exposure to sun, wind, and dry air can take a toll on our skin. Fine lines, uneven skin tone, and sun damage are common concerns for those who embrace an active, outdoor lifestyle.

Laser treatments like Clear + Brilliant® and Fraxel® offer noninvasive options to refresh and revitalize skin affected by environmental stressors. These treatments are designed to enhance your natural beauty.

Clear + Brilliant® laser treatment is a gentle option that helps improve skin texture, tone, and radiance with minimal downtime. Ideal for early signs of aging, this treatment targets fine lines, uneven skin tone, and enlarged pores, with gradual improvements seen over multiple sessions. It can also enhance the absorption of skin-care products, boosting your overall regimen.

Fraxel® laser treatment provides a more intensive treatment, stimulating collagen production while resurfacing the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines, sunspots, and acne scars. With a few days of recovery time, Fraxel® delivers more dramatic results that continue to improve over several months.

Choosing between these treatments depends on your skin goals and tolerance for downtime. Both options support skin health and confidence — helping you venture out feeling your best.

If you’re curious about laser treatments, a consultation can help determine which option is right for your goals and lifestyle. Prioritizing your well-being is always worth exploring.

Dr. Kathleen Holoyda is a board-certified plastic surgeon at Barton Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, offering aesthetic, cosmetic, and reconstructive procedures in Lake Tahoe. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call 530.543.5799 or visit BartonHealth.org.