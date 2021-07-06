Verbal disagreement in South Tahoe leads to vandalism, arrest
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An employee at a South Lake Tahoe business allegedly vandalized a vehicle after having a disagreement with the driver.
Jose Jimenez Diaz, 48, of South Lake Tahoe, was arrested Saturday for felony vandalism after allegedly using a backpack leaf blower to scrape some paint off the driver’s truck.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said on Tuesday that a musician who plays at Heavenly Village parked at a local hotel to unload and carry gear across U.S. Highway 50.
The musician said he has parked there and unloaded gear for several years, said the department.
The department said Diaz was not happy and purposely scraped his backpack leaf blower down the side of the musician’s truck causing over $4k in damage to the paint.
Diaz was booked into El Dorado County Jail and later released.
