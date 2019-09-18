Verizon asks for extension on Ski Run cell tower discussion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Verizon Wireless has asked for an extension for the hearing regarding the cell tower on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe.

City Manager Frank Rush made the announcement to a nearly empty room at the Tuesday, Sept. 17, council meeting.

The hearing, which was scheduled for Oct. 1, will likely be moved to Dec. 3.

Residents of the Ski Run area have expressed outrage at a proposed 112-foot cell tower being placed in their neighborhood. They are concerned about their property values dropping because of the tower.

Resident Monica Eisenstecken asked for an appeal of the decision to place the tower and discussion on her appeal was originally scheduled for the Sept. 17 meeting.

Rush told the Tribune that he’s been working with Verizon to find other possible locations for the tower. The city has provided Verizon with a map of other locations.

Although he can’t guarantee Verizon representatives will change their minds, Rush said, “We’re certainly trying hard and we think Verizon is acting in good faith.”

The council has passed the deadline set by the Federal Communication Commission to make a determination on the tower, meaning Verizon could take the city to court for a judge to decide.

The city has to confirm the schedule change with Eisenstecken before concreting the date.

In other council matters, the council approved the application for a grant to create a hazard mitigation plan. The $100,000 grant would come from the state and although the state is not requiring the city to create a mitigation plan, they are highly recommending the city does. If the city receives the grant, it will make them more competitive for other hazard mitigation grants.

The city also approved an additional $122,000 for the 1740 D Street Renovation Project. The project had 25 changes, which Project Manager Jim Marino said it an excessive amount for a project this size. The money will come from left over money from the Play Fields Project.

Councilwoman Tamara Wallace expressed displeasure at the request, stating she thought work might still need to be done on the Play Fields Project. Regardless, the motion was approved.