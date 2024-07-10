Veteran Forward Anthony Collins first player to sign with the Tahoe Knight Monsters

STATELINE, NV – The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced the team’s first player signing in club history by agreeing to terms with veteran forward Anthony Collins for the 2024-25 season.

Collins, 34, joins the Knight Monsters after registering 11 points (3g, 8a) in 59 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates last season. The 6-4, 216-pound winger also led the Ghost Pirates in penalty minutes last season with 140. Today’s announcement reunites Collins with Knight Monsters Head Coach Alex Loh, who coached Collins in Savannah this past year.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony join us in Tahoe,” said Loh. “He exemplifies everything we want our players to be both on and off the ice. Anthony is a great leader, which will help bring the team together for a successful inaugural season. Anthony has been a fan favorite everywhere he has played, and we fully expect the Tahoe fans to embrace him this season and beyond.”

Collins has established himself as a tough and veteran leader during his 11 seasons of professional hockey, totaling 88 points (33g, 55a) with 1,042 penalty minutes in 538 career ECHL games split in stints with Savannah, Atlanta, Kalamazoo, Norfolk, Rapid City, Quad City, Indy, Kansas City and South Carolina.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24 & 25 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit http://www.knightmonstershockey.com/