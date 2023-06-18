Veteran, woman owned gifting company makes impact on tight-knit community

The laser engraver, Ruth, has allowed for a massive expansion in business.

Provided/Tahoe Gifting Co.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — There’s something special about Incline Village that brings people from all walks of life here to start something new.

For owners of Tahoe Gifting Co., graphic designer Darya Shahvaran and veteran Matthew Rautio, the small and beautiful community seemed like the perfect place to place roots in 2020 after trying to find a place to live here for a few years.

While it was not their intention to start a business, the idea arose after the duo put together a special thank you basket for their real estate agent, who was blown away by the incredibly quality and thoughtfulness.

From there, Tahoe Gifting Co. was born.

Darya Shahvaran and Matthew Rautio with their dog and store greeter Bob. Provided/Tahoe Gifting Co.

“That was kind of a light bulb moment,” said Rautio. “We started in the garage, like a lot of small businesses. Pretty soon we couldn’t handle … all the boxes and baskets in the garage.”

The business quickly moved up to a brick-and-mortar, and in November 2022, they moved to an even larger space.

Their business offers an artisan and personalized gifting experience for venues like weddings, corporate events, client appreciation, and milestone events. In addition, those looking for something special to gift to their loved ones or friends can also find something special at Tahoe Gifting Co., with the option to personalize a basket or box from start to finish.

“We can get really personalized with it,” said Shahvaran. “That’s our main focus. We’re always finding ways to come up with unique ways to present these options, but don’t feel like ‘Oh, I got another coffee mug and pair of socks from my boss this year.'”

Instead, Tahoe Gifting Co. sources their gifts from local small businesses, making sure that all their gifts offered are top-notch quality and sustainable. Their focus is true artisan quality and sustainability in all forms.

The gifting company is able to offer mass gifting options with customization available. Provided/Tahoe Gifting Co.

In addition, they have the ability to customize through Shahvaran’s skills and background as a graphic designer.

The duo just recently purchased a commercial laser engraver, which has greatly expanded their business.

“It’s been really fun making signs and all of kinds of things,” said Shahvaran. “So that’s really expanded the scope of how creative we can get.”

Not only is working with local businesses important for gifting company, but also supporting nonprofits whenever and wherever they can.

“We wanted to focus in a few that were really near and dear to our hearts,” Rautio said.

Groups that the duo have worked with include the Navy Seal Foundation and the Honor Foundation, where they’ve not only donated profits, but sponsored gifting for events, which has helped get their name out there and move them further towards their goal of becoming a B-Corp certified business.

“Those relationships will continue forever because they were always there for me when I was active duty,” said Rautio.

Business that have believed in the company since the beginning include Alibi Ale Works and Tahoe Timber.

“We reached out and didn’t have any groundwork except and idea, and they were on board immediately,” said Shahvaran.

Moving forward, Shahvaran and Rautio hope to eventually become a B-Corp certified business, which is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of performance, accountably, and transparency in all aspects of their business.

“It’s a growth mindset that drives us and pushes us into really unique areas for collaboration as well as creating absolutely new work,” said Rautio. “And the growth isn’t really just about growing the business, but also, how can we grow in terms of offering services that are not offered around the area? How can we grow the quality of our products? So we’re always on the lookout, trying to up our game with the products we carry.”

To learn more about Tahoe Gifting Co. visit http://www.tahoegiftingco.com .