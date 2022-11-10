Veterans Day ceremony to be held Friday at American Legion Hall

In this Nov. 11, 2020 file photo, volunteers from the American Legion helped decorate Happy Homestead Cemetery which is the final resting place for more than 700 veterans.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe is inviting community members to join the American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion in honoring all veterans this Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Hall, located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard. Light refreshments will be served.

“We encourage community members to join us for this important day,” said American Legion Post 795 Commander Tom Millham. “Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize and honor all veterans who served and those who continue to serve at home and abroad in order to preserve the freedom we enjoy.“

Formerly Armistice Day, Nov. 11 commemorates the anniversary of the 1918 peace agreement that ended World War I. It’s historically significant that this day is observed on the eleventh hour of the eleventh month of the eleventh day to commemorate when the guns fell silent at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918.

Our local cemetery, Happy Homestead, is the final resting place for more than 700 veterans. American Legion Post 795 members will place American flags on their gravesites to honor them this Veterans Day. Interested volunteers are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Happy Homestead is located at 1261 Johnson Boulevard.

The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion are actively seeking new members. If interested, please stop by Post 795 or give us a call at 530-541-8788.

For more information on the Veterans Day ceremony, contact American Legion Post 795 Commander, Tom Millham at 530-308-5215 or tmillham@jps.net .