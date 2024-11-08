Veteran’s Day Storm forecast to bring mountain snow
TAHOE BASIN, Calif. — Monday is predicted to bring snow to the Tahoe Basin. Some reports say it’s likely to bring snow to local mountains, including at Kirkwood, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Sugar Bowl, and Palisades Tahoe.
According to the national weather service, South Lake Tahoe will see a “slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”
The service also predicted that the “Snow level 6400 feet rising to 7100 feet in the afternoon.” though they noted that there is “Little or no snow accumulation expected.”
OpenSnow predicts that some Tahoe Basin resorts may see between 5 and 6 inches of snow above 8,000′. They forecast “ridgetop gusts up to 100+ mph possible during the day on Monday.”
The Tahoe basin is forecast to be sunny through the weekend.
Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a freelancer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.
