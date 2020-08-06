Truckee vet warns 3 dogs have died, 2 survived after likely ingesting toxins

A Truckee area veterinarian is warning dog owners to be on the lookout of signs their pup might have consumed something toxic, perhaps mushrooms.

Dr. India Vannini of Donner Truckee Veterinary Hospital says her office has seen five such cases, including three dogs that died before arriving in time for assistance and two others that have recovered.

She said the dogs exhibited symptoms of excessive drooling, body tremors — often mistaken for a seizure, and/or vomiting. If those symptoms are observed, she said there could be short window for treatment, as short as 10-30 minutes based on observations of the five cases she’d seen through Tuesday. She encouraged dog owners to seek treatment immediately if symptoms are observed.

Intubation of the two dogs that survived was key to their recovery, she said.

“The clinical signs are really always the same (among the cases). We just want community to be aware that there is something unidentified out there right now, whether it’s a mushroom or algae … it could take a week or two to identify the toxins, but mushrooms are always high on the list.”