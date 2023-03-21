VHR-restricting Measure T appeal back in judge’s hands
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The vacation home rental restricting Measure T approved by South Lake Tahoe voters in 2018, and then appealed by opponents, may be decided within the next three months.
City of South Lake Tahoe Attorney Heather Stroud said she submitted a supplemental brief on Friday, March 10, and the appellant had a chance to submit a reply through Monday, March 20, to the Court of Appeal.
The Sacramento judge hearing the case has up to 90 days to issue a decision.
The judge in February asked for additional information to make a final decision and brought back both parties to provide supplemental briefs, the Tribune previously reported.
The citizen-led Measure T prohibits VHRs outside of the city’s tourist core and commercially zoned areas and narrowly passed four years ago leading to multiple appeals.
