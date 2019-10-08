Victim in fatal collision Sunday night identified as South Lake Tahoe resident

Investigators were still on scene Monday morning following a Sunday night fatal hit-n-run collision.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The victim in a fatal collision Sunday night in South Lake Tahoe has been identified as a local resident.

Edwin Harshman, 78, was struck by a car just before 8 p.m. on Lake Tahoe Boulevard near Fairview Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Marlon Cruz, a sophomore at Lake Tahoe Community College and starting goalkeeper for the Coyotes men’s soccer team, fled the scene initially before turning himself into authorities about five hours later.

According to the initial report, South Lake Tahoe Police officers, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and Cal-Tahoe JPA paramedics responded to the emergency call and arrived on the scene shortly before 8 p.m.

Harshman was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, according to a city press release.

Cruz was charged with felony hit and run and booked into the El Dorado County Jail under a $75,000 bond. He has since posted bail.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at 530-542-6100.