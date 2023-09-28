With two more top three finishes this week, the South Tahoe Vikings girls golf team sits tied at the top of the 3A Northern League standings heading into the final two tournaments of the season. The team stumbled a bit on Monday at Winnemucca golf course, finishing in third place behind Wooster and Fernley. Ava Wolfe was the low-score for the Vikings, carding a 101 that included a thirty-foot birdie putt on the seventh hole.

“It was a tough day for scoring,” said Coach Greg Kuntz. “The winning team score (Wooster – 424) was more than twenty shots higher than other tournaments have been. The course has tricky greens protected by high faced bunkers. We struggled with the short game a bit.”

Viking Golfers Continue Quest for League Crown. Provided

The Vikings rebounded on Tuesday in Fernley, improving by 37 shots to shoot a team score of 404. Carly Cox and Freshman Maya Cisneros shot personal best rounds, including Cox driving the par 4 third hole and making the putt for an eagle. Fernley, however, finished three shots better to win their first tournament of the season. The second-place finish puts the Vikings in a deadlock with Wooster as the top two teams in the Northern 3A, with tournaments remaining at Lake Tahoe Golf Course on October 9, followed by Tahoe Donner on October 10.

The top three teams and best six individual scorers from non-qualifying teams qualify for the State Tournament, held in Mesquite, Nevada on October 17 and 18 at The Palms and Casa Blanca courses. The tournament at Lake Tahoe Golf Course is a shotgun start at 12:45 p.m. on the 9.