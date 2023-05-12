Viking golfers earn state tournament berths

South Tahoe High School sophomore golfers Jonny Womack and Sean Molesworth qualified for the state tournament next week.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sophomore golfers Jonny Womack and Sean Molesworth of South Tahoe High School earned spots in the 3A Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Tournament that will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16-17, at Toiyobe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

The Viking team finished the season in fourth place, one spot out of the team qualifying, but the top six golfers who are not on a qualifying team also earn a berth at the tournament. Womack finished second amongst those individuals, while Molesworth placed fourth. Womack had a season scoring average of 91, with Molesworth averaging 95.

Individual tee times for the players will be announced on Saturday, with the tournament beginning at noon on Tuesday. Fernley, Truckee, and Elko high schools took the top three team spots in the Northern 3A League.