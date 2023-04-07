Vikings’ 5-game win streak snapped in Reno; Girls get wins

RENO, Nev. — The Class 3A South Tahoe baseball team had their five-game winning streak snapped this week following a pair of losses to non-league opponents from Class 4A.

The Vikings came off a dominant three-game sweep of Wooster last weekend to pick up the team’s first wins within the Northern – West League.

South Tahoe senior pitcher Ian Ross and junior Jonathan Bender combined for a two-hit shutout in Friday’s 13-0 win at Wooster. Ross struck out eight batters during four innings of work. Senior Christopher Haven led the team at the plate with three hits, including a double, and a team-high four RBIs. Bender had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs.

The teams met for a doubleheader the following day. The Vikings opened the day with an 11-2 win. Senior pitchers JR Elizalde and Evan Orr combined for nine strikeouts. Bender led the team with three hits, including a double. Ross also hit a double and drove in a team-high three runs.

South Tahoe closed the series with a 9-2 win later that afternoon. Senior Joel Gomez had a team-high four hits, and drove in a run.

The Vikings then moved up in classes to face Reno on Tuesday, and suffered a 6-2 loss. The team then traveled to play at Spanish Springs the following day and fell 8-7.

South Tahoe (5-4) will play at Dayton (1-8-1) on Tuesday. The Vikings will remain on the road next weekend for a three-game series at Hug (0-6).

Lady Vikings pick up first wins

The South Tahoe softball team picked up its first wins of the season with a pair of victories at Wooster.

The Vikings suffered 21-11 loss to the Colts on Friday to open the three-game series. Senior Amber Burdick led the team with three hits.

South Tahoe returned to Wooster the following day for the first game of a doubleheader and rolled to a 21-3 win after three innings of play due to the 15-run mercy rule.

Junior Addie Menke led South Tahoe with three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs. Burdick also had three hits, two doubles, and drove in three runs. Senior Kiva Davis hit a double and drove in a pair of runs. Sophomore Josephine Arnold had two hits and two RBIs.

The Vikings returned to the field later Saturday afternoon and captured a 19-8 win.

South Tahoe (2-4) will play at Dayton (4-2) on Tuesday. The team will then face Hug (0-4) on Friday, followed by a doubleheader against the Hawks on Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.