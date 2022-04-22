Vikings baseball faces tough competition in Vegas; hammers Hug

South Tahoe’s Christopher Haven slides safely into second base against Truckee earlier this season. The rivals will meet again on Monday in Truckee.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After facing stiff competition during a spring break tournament in Las Vegas, the South Tahoe High School baseball team returned to conference play and crushed Hug in three games to run their league win streak to 13 games.

The Vikings lost three of four on Monday through Wednesday, April 11-13, in Vegas and then beat Hug in three straight games Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, outscoring them 67-1, including a 31-1 victory, with 21 runs coming in the first inning.

The Vikings lost 11-1 to Arbor View to kickoff the tournament then lost 15-0 to Foothill the next day before bouncing back with a 6-3 victory over Durango. They finished the tournament with a 14-3 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

In their victory, Christopher Haven had two hits, a run batted in and scored a run, Luke Laub doubled and drove in a run, Forrest Jones doubled, JR Elizalde singled and drove in a run and Haden Stephen singled and scored.

On the mound, Ian Ross tossed three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts and Laub hurled four innings allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts.

The Vikings returned to North West League play on Friday with a 17-0 five inning victory over Hug.

For South Tahoe at the plate, Nico Wagner blasted a home run and single and drove in three runs, Joel Gomez had two hits and three RBIs, Ian Ross doubled twice and drove in two and Stephen singled twice and had two RBIs.

Three South Tahoe pitchers, Garret Freiderici, Laub and Elizalde combined for a 1-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

The Vikings bats were even more prolific during a doubleheader on Saturday where only six innings were played over two games due to the mercy rule.

Wagner hit his second bomb in consecutive games and drove in five runs and Friederici, Stephen, Haven, Elizalde and Evan Orr each had two RBIs. Elizalde had three hits and Friederici, Haven and Ross each doubled.

Friederici pitched all three innings and allowed one hit and struck out three.

South Tahoe’s bats were just getting primed in the first two games. The Vikings finished off the three game season sweep by scoring 21 runs in the first inning of the nightcap.

Haven went 5-for-5 with three doubles and five runs and drove in four, Vinnie Abbandondolo went 4-for-5 with five RBI, Wagner had three hits, including a double, and five RBIS and Stephen had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Vikings.

Laub and Elizalde each drove in three runs.

The Vikings (17-6, 13-0 North West League) next will visit rival Truckee at 2 p.m. Monday for a doubleheader. The games were originally to be played on Saturday but due to expected weather, the games were moved to Monday.