Vikings baseball team wins 2nd straight; IV teams fall to Battle Mountain

FALLON, Nev. — The South Tahoe baseball team battled back from a two-run deficit at Churchill County on Friday to claim a second consecutive victory.

The Vikings were scheduled to host the game but due to a field buried under snow, the game was moved to Fallon.

South Tahoe fell behind 2-0, but added four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Greenwave responded by tying the game 4-4 in the top of the sixth, but South Tahoe answered with two more runs in the bottom of the frame to eventually claim a 6-4 win.

Senior JR Elizalde led the Vikings with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Senior Joel Gomez also hit a double and drove in a run. Senior Christopher Haven and Garrett Friederici each drove in a run as well.

Junior pitcher Haden Stephen struck out four batters, allowed four hits, and an earned run in four innings of work.

South Tahoe (2-2) will next play a three-game series at Wooster (1-7), beginning on Friday at 3 p.m. The teams will then play a doubleheader, starting at 11:30 a.m. the following day.

The South Tahoe softball team also played at Churchill County on Friday, but suffered a 21-4 defeat.

South Tahoe (0-3) will look for its first win of the season on Friday at 3 p.m. at Wooster (0-6). The teams will return to the field on Saturday for a doubleheader, beginning at 11 a.m.

Highlander baseball, softball teams swept by Battle Mountain

The Incline baseball team struggled in its matchup against Battle Mountain last week, suffering a three-game sweep.

The Highlanders were scheduled to host the game but like the other squads in the area, were forced to relocate the contest.

The teams opened play Thursday at Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks, and after gaining a 2-0 edge, Incline surrendered four runs in the top of the fifth inning as Battle Mountain battled back for a 5-2 win.

Sophomore Lucas McNamara led the team with a double. Sophomore Tate Gitchell recorded the team’s only other hit in the game. Sophomore pitcher Colton Barraza finished with eight strikeouts, seven hits allowed, and one earned run during a complete game effort.

The teams then met for a doubleheader on Friday. Battle Mountain jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning before cruising to a 10-2 win.

Gitchell led the Highlanders with two hits. Junior Cameron Bodel hit a double and McNamara drove in a run. Sophomore pitcher Zach Harrell struck out five batters, allowed seven hits and five earned runs.

Incline got its bats going in the second game of the doubleheader, but couldn’t slow the Battle Mountain offense in a 17-9 defeat.

Barraza led the team with a double, three hits, and three RBIs. Bodel had two doubles, three hits, and drove in a run. Senior James DeMarais had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a run. DeMarais also pitched four innings, striking out five batters, while allowing two hits and five earned runs. As a team, Incline stole eight bases.

Incline (0-5) will travel to play a doubleheader on Saturday at Yerington (2-3-2).

The Incline softball team also suffered a three-game sweep against Battle Mountain. The Highlanders were topped 15-0 after three innings of play, due to the 15-run mercy rule, in Thursday’s contest. Battle Mountain then won 25-5 after four innings of play to start Friday’s doubleheader. The Longhorns closed the series with a 17-1 victory after three innings of play.

Incline (0-5) will travel to play a tripleheader at Yerington (3-0) on Saturday.

The Whittell girls’ team played a doubleheader against Oasis Academy on Wednesday, and suffered a pair of losses, falling 17-0, and 28-11.

The Warriors (0-3) travel to play a doubleheader at Wells (2-5) on Friday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.