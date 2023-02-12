Vikings basketball sweeps Wolverines, claims league title

Andre Smith goes up to challenge a layup during South Tahoe's win on Friday against Truckee

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The South Tahoe boys’ basketball team is regular season league champions.

The Vikings staved off a Truckee comeback on Friday night to turn the Wolverines back on their senior night and claim a 53-41 victory.

“I have the utmost respect for that senior-dominated team,” said South Tahoe Head Coach Tom Maurer. “They just are a very good team. I felt like we did a great job defending them.”

Both teams came teams struggled to get anything going offensively in the first quarter. South Tahoe entered the second frame with an 8-6 advantage and fouls on both sides led to each team being in the bonus before the midway point of the second quarter.

Truckee senior Ethan Ariza tied the game at 11-11 with a 3-pointer. From that point, the Vikings caught fire, and at one point drained back-to-back-to-back shots from downtown on the way to closing the half on an 18-2 run.

The Wolverines responded with an 8-1 run of their own to open the second half. The Vikings wouldn’t find their first field goal until senior Christopher Haven knocked in a shot midway through the quarter. Truckee pressed the action defensively, causing several South Tahoe turnovers as the team battled back to pull within a field goal. The Wolverines would later lose one of their top players, junior Luke Cruz, who fouled out with roughly a minute left in the third quarter.

“They rattled us and then they started hitting shots and playing harder than us,” said Maurer. “The fourth quarter, I wanted to get the tempo back to our side. I wanted to get the guys that can score, the ball.”

Each squad was in the bonus early on the fourth quarter. Truckee pulled within two points of tying the game, but junior Phil Adina extended the lead back to seven with a 3-pointer. Truckee would again cut the lead to a field goal, but South Tahoe was steady at the free-throw line down the stretch, sinking nine of 14 shots. Adina would put the game out of reach with about 90 seconds remaining, scoring on a drive to the basket to give South Tahoe an eight-point lead.

“When we switched to man, we stopped the 3-point shooting,” said Maurer. “We made some adjustments and I thought my players did a good job at the end finishing it at the free-throw line.”

Adina led the team with 14 points. Senior Joel Gomez had nine points. Haven and Andre Smith each scored seven points.

The win gives South Tahoe a season sweep of Truckee. The Vikings have wrapped up the Northern – West League regular season title and will hosted Sparks Saturday to finish out the season and celebrated its senior class.

The Vikings haven’t missed the playoffs since the 2015 season and will receive a first-round bye as the West League champions. South Tahoe will open the postseason on Friday at North Valleys High School.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.