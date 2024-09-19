Vikings football falls to Churchill County, still shows progress

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe High School football team lost its home game to the Churchill County Greenwave, Friday, Sept. 13.

This drops their season record to 2-2.

“What makes the loss so tough is just how well the Vikings are playing,” the Vikings offensive coordinator said. “That might not make much sense to people not familiar with South Tahoe football but the program is on the rise.”

Despite the 3-16 loss, the Vikings are still showing progress. Last year they suffered a loss against the same team at 0-48.

The team’s progress can also be seen in their season record of 2-2. Last year they only won one of nine games and gave up over 40 points on a majority of their games.

“The Vikings,” the offensive coordinator said, “are becoming the surprise of the league.”

This year’s game was in doubt well into the fourth quarter. The teams were tied 3-3 at halftime. Missed tackles in the second half and a couple of offensive and defensive miscues led to the final score loss.

According to Coach Adam Fountain, “We just missed on three possible plays that would have resulted in touchdowns. I think we can start hitting those if we continue to work hard.”

Fountain, although disappointed with the loss, feels the team is continuing to improve. “We are making great progress on both sides of the ball,” he said. “As a coaching staff we see the growth every week in both individual and team performance. These varsity players have not had much success in wins and losses in recent years and they are learning what it takes to win. It’s the off season work in the weight room, it’s the being at practice every day and finding a way to get better and help a teammate get better.”

Junior Adrian Smith had another strong game as he filled in for Marcus Haven in the backfield and had six carries for 57 yards and four tackles on defense.

Ronan Fisher and Cooper Richey both had sacks. The defense, although allowing 273 total yards, had three big plays against them that accounted for over a third of those yards. The Vikings offense had 232 total yards, but couldn’t seem to hit the crucial play when they needed it.

In the words of their offensive coordinator, the Vikings must improve their third down efficiency and come up with the big plays when they are needed.

The junior varsity team won a close game with Churchill County moving to 4-0 this season. It was their toughest game all season as they had to come from behind to get the win.

The junior Vikings were down 7-0 at the half and then 14-0 late in the third. That’s when Erik Burkett put a big hit on the Fallon quarterback and Cruz Hernandez picked the ball out of the air and took it in for the first score for South Tahoe.

Spencer Chen corralled a bad snap on the extra point and found his way to the end zone to make the score 14-8.

Chen scored again, this time from two yards out, followed by Branson Bidwell’s crucial PAT kick to make the final and winning score 15-14.

The defense had two interceptions, one by Chen and the other by Max McClean that helped slow down Churchill County’s scoring drives.

Coach Kevin Hennessee stated, “This was a total team effort with freshmen Angelo Abbondandolo, Burkett, Julian and Sebastian Torres making major contributions to the victory.” The stats sheet showed that Danny Aguila and Kash Vankirk led the defense in tackles.

Next up for both teams is the seven hour trip to Elko against the 3-0 team on Friday, Sept. 20.