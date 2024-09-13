Vikings football first home victory of the season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe High School Vikings dominated their first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 6. The 42-14 home win over the Dayton Dust Devils was a first for many of the upperclassmen and an entertaining one for the fans who came out to see the 2024 edition of Viking football.

It was also the second straight win for the 2-1 Vikings as they continue to improve on both sides of the ball.

South Tahoe jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back.

The defensive front four and second levels were dominant and the ground game was relentless. It was a stout defensive effort led by senior Ronan Fisher who had seven tackles and two sacks. Joining him on the stats sheet was junior defensive back Adrian Smith who had a pick six and four tackles of his own.

A lot of praise goes out to the linebacking crew and the secondary for repeatedly coming up with big stops.

Head coach Adam Fountain praised the entire defensive and offensive lineup for their effort and intensity that has remained consistent all season. “We are working hard to get better every day and we realize that the schedule gets immediately tougher as we move into the Northern Nevada D3 schedule,” stated Fountain. He added, “We had another strong performance from the offensive side of the ball and the growth there is evident.”

Led by juniors Marcus Haven, 10 carries for 122 yards, and Logan Debaun, eight carries for 109 yards, the Vikings rolled up 351 total yards. 75 of those yards came through the air as backup quarterback Kayden Morales threw for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Much of the credit for the run game goes to the front five for their continuing improvement and execution.

It is a completely new offense this year and it has taken time for the players to settle in. It is a work in progress, but the Vikings have already surpassed their total points scored for all of last season.

Churchill County comes to town this Friday, Sept. 13, and brings a reputation for tough defense and a wide open offense.