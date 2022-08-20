Vikings football hosts Spring Creek Saturday afternoon to kickoff season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe Vikings football team will kickoff the season on home turf Saturday against Spring Creek.

The Vikings will start the season with four straight non-league games including against Fernley (away), Lowry (home) and Churchill County (home) the next three Fridays before jumping into league play for the final five games.

The Vikings have played just 10 games over the past two seasons, five each year, due to the pandemic in 2020 and last year the Caldor Fire forced them to cancel the first month of the season.

Head Coach Jeff Cheek enters his second year. Cheek, a South Tahoe graduate, took over head coaching duties last year and couldn’t take his team outdoors to practice due to poor air quality from the fire. The Vikings won just one game during the shortened season.

The Vikings will battle the Spartans at 4 p.m.