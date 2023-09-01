Vikings football team claims first win of season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe football team picked up their first win of the season on Friday, taking a 33-12 win on the road against Dayton.

The Vikings jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and were led by a standout performance from junior quarterback Elias Aguilar.

After a tough game in the team’s 55-12 season-opening loss to Wheatland, Aguilar bounced back by going 7 of 8 through the air for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Senior Allen Aparicio rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Aparicio intercepted a pass on defense as well. Sophomore Brody Defranco led the team’s receivers with four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Logan Debaun had two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. Debaun also intercepted a pair of passes on defense. Sophomore kicker Marcus Haven was 4 for 4 on extra points.

Sophomore Logan Kelso led the Vikings defense with seven tackles, including one tackle for a loss. Senior Ethan Paine and sophomore Gus Labrado each had six tackles.

South Tahoe (1-1) will open play in the Class 3A Northern League on Friday at Churchill County (0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Vikings yet to drop a set through six matches

The South Tahoe volleyball team is on fire to open the season.

The Vikings are unbeaten in six matches and have yet to lose a set.

The team won all four games of a tournament on Saturday, including a 25-18, 25-15, and 25-16 win against Coleville in the final match.

South Tahoe (6-0, 1-0 Northern West League) jumped back into league play Thursday night at home against Hug (results not available at time of print). The Vikings will next face Wooster at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

South Tahoe soccer teams win in league openers

In boys’ soccer South Tahoe opened league play Tuesday with a 7-0 win at Yerington.

The Vikings (4-1, 1-0 Northern West League) will host rivals Truckee (1-4-2, 1-1-1 Northern West League) on Friday at 5 p.m.

On the girls’ side, South Tahoe dominated Yerington 14-0 to open league play.

Senior Allana Hernandez scored three goals and had an assist. Senior Sydney Irwin also scored three goals and assisted four other goals. Senior Emmie Fiel and junior Deia Steinmetz each scored two goals and assisted on a goal. Sophomore Valeria Diaz scored a goal and assisted on another goal. Sophomore Avalon Newberry, senior Molly Adams, and sophomore Sally Monroe each scored a goal. Junior Chloe Waskiewicz had an assist. Junior Milan Riva and senior Hailey Estrada each had two assists.

The Lady Vikings (4-2-1, 1-0 Northern West League) will next face Truckee (5-2, 3-0 Northern West League) on the road on Friday at 5 p.m.

Tennis

The South Tahoe boys’ tennis team improved to 3-0 on Tuesday, taking a 13-5 win at home against North Tahoe in the team’s league opener.

Senior Brennan Monroe, sophomore Sebastian Guerrero, and junior Seth Johnson each won both of their singles matches. The doubles team of junior Brodie Wallish and sophomore Ralston Pierce won both of their matches as well.

The Vikings played Incline on Thursday (results not available at time of print). South Tahoe will next travel to Sparks for a matchup on Sept. 12.

On the girls’ side, the Vikings took an 18-0 win at North Tahoe to improve to 1-1 on the season.

South Tahoe also played Incline on Thursday, and will next face North Valley at home on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.